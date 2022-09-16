10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Nocera NCRA shares rose 9.0% to $2.18 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 87.3K shares is 123.6% of Nocera's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.

Hudson Technologies HDSN shares rose 5.82% to $8.0. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 204.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $360.1 million.

Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $3.45. The current volume of 780.4K shares is 11.4% of Advent Technologies Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $178.1 million.

Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares rose 4.82% to $4.56. Trading volume for Energy Vault Holdings's stock is 578.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 72.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $624.9 million.

Losers

FedEx FDX stock decreased by 21.7% to $160.44 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 25.9 million shares is 1262.7% of FedEx's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $41.6 billion.

Addentax Group ATXG stock declined by 15.38% to $4.57. The current volume of 3.5 million shares is 31.4% of Addentax Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $142.0 million.

374Water SCWO stock declined by 12.21% to $2.59. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 219.7K shares, making up 211.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $328.1 million.

Quhuo QH stock decreased by 12.21% to $2.38. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 85.7K, which is 33.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

Freight Technologies FRGT stock declined by 11.88% to $0.89. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 82.4K shares, making up 10.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.

Yellow YELL stock decreased by 11.06% to $5.15. Trading volume for Yellow's stock is 603.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 46.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

