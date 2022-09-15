Gainers

ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX stock increased by 24.0% to $7.25 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 501.9K shares, making up 125.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $855.9 million.

shares rose 15.29% to $0.98. ALFI ALF shares moved upwards by 8.91% to $1.22. ALFI's stock is trading at a volume of 294.6K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 522.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.

Losers

IronNet IRNT stock declined by 43.5% to $1.24 during Thursday's regular session. IronNet's stock is trading at a volume of 9.3 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 1062.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

SkyWater Technology SKYT shares fell 8.56% to $9.08. As of 13:31 EST, SkyWater Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 212.6K, which is 53.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $367.3 million.

