11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 15, 2022 1:40 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX stock increased by 24.0% to $7.25 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 501.9K shares, making up 125.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $855.9 million.
  • AMTD Digital HKD stock increased by 19.34% to $226.06. AMTD Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 995.2K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 244.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 billion.
  • Cemtrex CETXP shares rose 15.29% to $0.98.
  • ALFI ALF shares moved upwards by 8.91% to $1.22. ALFI's stock is trading at a volume of 294.6K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 522.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
  • Rekor Systems REKR stock moved upwards by 8.33% to $1.17. Trading volume for Rekor Systems's stock is 196.9K as of 13:31 EST. This is 28.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.7 million.

Losers

  • IronNet IRNT stock declined by 43.5% to $1.24 during Thursday's regular session. IronNet's stock is trading at a volume of 9.3 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 1062.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Color Star Technology CSCW stock declined by 42.17% to $0.07. The current volume of 137.2 million shares is 1580.4% of Color Star Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
  • Akerna KERN stock declined by 17.04% to $0.14. Trading volume for Akerna's stock is 29.2 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 184.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
  • Adobe ADBE shares fell 15.52% to $313.87. The current volume of 20.4 million shares is 773.4% of Adobe's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $146.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • TROOPS TROO stock declined by 9.38% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.1 million.
  • SkyWater Technology SKYT shares fell 8.56% to $9.08. As of 13:31 EST, SkyWater Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 212.6K, which is 53.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $367.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

