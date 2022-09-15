ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 15, 2022 1:40 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • HeartBeam BEAT shares increased by 64.0% to $2.05 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 85.7 million shares, making up 90944.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.3 million.
  • Comera Life Sciences CMRA shares rose 27.11% to $3.61. The current volume of 11.5 million shares is 232.5% of Comera Life Sciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $68.9 million.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock increased by 18.88% to $0.25. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 506.5% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics SABS shares increased by 18.82% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 million.
  • Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS shares rose 14.73% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
  • Annovis Bio ANVS shares rose 14.66% to $23.25. As of 13:31 EST, Annovis Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 137.1K, which is 143.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.8 million.

Losers

  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock declined by 53.2% to $17.54 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares, making up 74.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $232.9 million.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX stock decreased by 41.95% to $0.22. As of 13:31 EST, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 474.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT stock declined by 38.65% to $2.08. As of 13:31 EST, Alaunos Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 18.2 million, which is 627.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $449.6 million.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM stock declined by 26.42% to $22.7. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 5.4 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 213.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Omeros OMER stock fell 22.18% to $4.2. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 131.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $263.1 million.
  • First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares decreased by 19.44% to $2.04. Trading volume for First Wave BioPharma's stock is 396.8K as of 13:31 EST. This is 52.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

