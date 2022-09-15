Gainers

shares increased by 64.0% to $2.05 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 85.7 million shares, making up 90944.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.3 million. Comera Life Sciences CMRA shares rose 27.11% to $3.61. The current volume of 11.5 million shares is 232.5% of Comera Life Sciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $68.9 million.

shares rose 14.73% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million. Annovis Bio ANVS shares rose 14.66% to $23.25. As of 13:31 EST, Annovis Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 137.1K, which is 143.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.8 million.

Losers

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock declined by 53.2% to $17.54 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares, making up 74.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $232.9 million.

stock fell 22.18% to $4.2. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 131.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $263.1 million. First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares decreased by 19.44% to $2.04. Trading volume for First Wave BioPharma's stock is 396.8K as of 13:31 EST. This is 52.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.

