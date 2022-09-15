ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 15, 2022 1:38 PM | 3 min read
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Addentax Group ATXG shares increased by 22.8% to $5.87 during Thursday's regular session. Addentax Group's stock is trading at a volume of 35.1 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 430.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.5 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ATIF stock rose 12.79% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
  • Charah Solns CHRA shares rose 12.23% to $2.66. As of 13:31 EST, Charah Solns's stock is trading at a volume of 61.5K, which is 90.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.6 million.
  • ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT shares moved upwards by 9.26% to $19.86. As of 13:31 EST, ChargePoint Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 16.9 million, which is 170.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion.
  • China Index Holdings CIH stock moved upwards by 8.7% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.6 million.
  • Sunworks SUNW shares increased by 8.52% to $3.91. Sunworks's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 132.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.6 million.

Losers

  • Spire Global SPIR shares decreased by 12.8% to $1.17 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 138.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.4 million.
  • FTC Solar FTCI stock declined by 11.73% to $3.84. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 96.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.8 million.
  • Quhuo QH stock declined by 10.27% to $2.71. Trading volume for Quhuo's stock is 64.9K as of 13:31 EST. This is 25.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Steelcase SCS stock decreased by 9.62% to $9.73. Steelcase's stock is trading at a volume of 897.2K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 162.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • QualTek Services QTEK stock fell 9.04% to $1.51. Trading volume for QualTek Services's stock is 58.4K as of 13:31 EST. This is 29.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.
  • SKYX Platforms SKYX shares decreased by 8.47% to $3.57. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 261.2K, which is 32.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $289.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

