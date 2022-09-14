ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 14, 2022 1:34 PM | 3 min read
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Addentax Group ATXG stock moved upwards by 27.9% to $5.22 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Addentax Group's stock is trading at a volume of 14.0 million, which is 240.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.3 million.
  • Sunworks SUNW stock moved upwards by 15.98% to $3.63. As of 13:30 EST, Sunworks's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 87.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.5 million.
  • SKYX Platforms SKYX stock moved upwards by 15.88% to $4.23. The current volume of 319.6K shares is 40.9% of SKYX Platforms's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $343.0 million.
  • Planet Labs PL shares increased by 12.84% to $6.94. The current volume of 4.5 million shares is 164.3% of Planet Labs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock increased by 12.82% to $4.75. Trading volume for Energy Vault Holdings's stock is 400.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 51.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $650.9 million.
  • Fast Radius FSRD shares increased by 12.62% to $0.61. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 148.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.

Losers

  • ShiftPixy PIXY shares decreased by 19.2% to $20.9 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 237.9K shares is 40.7% of ShiftPixy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock fell 12.74% to $0.29. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares, making up 107.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
  • Freight Technologies FRGT shares decreased by 11.76% to $1.05. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 56.7K, which is 7.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
  • Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX stock fell 7.75% to $2.62. As of 13:30 EST, Odyssey Marine Explr's stock is trading at a volume of 65.5K, which is 124.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.0 million.
  • Flowserve FLS shares fell 6.78% to $28.7. Flowserve's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 149.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
  • Agrify AGFY shares fell 6.31% to $0.56. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 276.7K shares, making up 57.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

