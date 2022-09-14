Gainers

AMTD Digital HKD shares rose 180.4% to $128.99 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 720.0K, which is 190.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 billion.

Akerna KERN stock increased by 34.61% to $0.17. Trading volume for Akerna's stock is 235.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 2078.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.

ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX shares increased by 24.36% to $5.92. Trading volume for ZeroFox Holdings's stock is 500.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 131.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $698.4 million.

D-Wave Quantum QBTS shares rose 20.0% to $7.92. Trading volume for D-Wave Quantum's stock is 93.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 35.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $871.2 million.

Bonso Electronics Intl BNSO shares rose 17.92% to $3.92. Trading volume for Bonso Electronics Intl's stock is 288.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 81.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.

My Size MYSZ stock increased by 13.8% to $0.26. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.9 million shares, making up 808.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

Losers

Kaspien Hldgs KSPN shares declined by 25.2% to $2.14 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 743.1K shares is 26.2% of Kaspien Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Infobird Co IFBD stock decreased by 25.11% to $1.85. Trading volume for Infobird Co's stock is 706.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 208.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNH stock decreased by 13.91% to $2.29. Trading volume for Soluna Holdings's stock is 195.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 194.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.

Cemtrex CETXP stock fell 10.21% to $0.85.

Frequency Electronics FEIM stock decreased by 9.84% to $5.5. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.5K shares, making up 896.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Sprinklr CXM stock fell 9.36% to $11.32. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 237.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

