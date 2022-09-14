Gainers

374Water SCWO stock increased by 10.5% to $3.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $400.3 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares rose 8.25% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $146.1 million.

Tritium DCFC DCFC shares rose 5.97% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

SOS SOS stock rose 5.95% to $5.87. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.

Blink Charging BLNK stock rose 5.89% to $22.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock increased by 5.22% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

Losers

Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock fell 6.7% to $3.34 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.

HyreCar HYRE shares declined by 5.94% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock fell 5.83% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

Virco Mfg VIRC stock declined by 4.37% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $74.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

CBAK Energy Tech CBAT shares decreased by 3.68% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.5 million.

United Maritime USEA shares fell 3.49% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.

