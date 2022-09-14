ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 14, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • 374Water SCWO stock increased by 10.5% to $3.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $400.3 million.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares rose 8.25% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $146.1 million.
  • Tritium DCFC DCFC shares rose 5.97% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • SOS SOS stock rose 5.95% to $5.87. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.
  • Blink Charging BLNK stock rose 5.89% to $22.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock increased by 5.22% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

Losers

  • Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock fell 6.7% to $3.34 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
  • HyreCar HYRE shares declined by 5.94% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock fell 5.83% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • Virco Mfg VIRC stock declined by 4.37% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $74.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • CBAK Energy Tech CBAT shares decreased by 3.68% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.5 million.
  • United Maritime USEA shares fell 3.49% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

