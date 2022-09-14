Gainers

Akerna KERN shares increased by 34.6% to $0.17 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.

stock rose 4.83% to $4.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $588.7 million. Pagaya Technologies PGY shares increased by 4.51% to $12.27. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion.

Losers

Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock declined by 13.6% to $2.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

TaskUs TASK stock fell 5.18% to $17.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.