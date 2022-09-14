ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 14, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Akerna KERN shares increased by 34.6% to $0.17 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.
  • Iris Energy IREN stock moved upwards by 5.63% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $247.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • 8x8 EGHT shares moved upwards by 5.58% to $4.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $516.8 million.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC shares moved upwards by 4.86% to $2.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $578.8 million.
  • ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX stock rose 4.83% to $4.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $588.7 million.
  • Pagaya Technologies PGY shares increased by 4.51% to $12.27. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion.

Losers

  • Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock declined by 13.6% to $2.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Infobird Co IFBD shares declined by 8.91% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
  • Latch LTCH stock fell 8.4% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.7 million.
  • Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock decreased by 7.79% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
  • Backblaze BLZE shares decreased by 6.34% to $5.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.6 million.
  • TaskUs TASK stock fell 5.18% to $17.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers