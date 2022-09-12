Gainers

VirnetX Holding VHC shares rose 8.3% to $1.43 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $102.1 million.

ironSource IS stock rose 5.74% to $4.42. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.5 million, accounting for 48.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.

Daktronics DAKT shares increased by 5.59% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $144.5 million.

D-Wave Quantum QBTS shares increased by 5.05% to $7.27. The company's market cap stands at $799.7 million.

Pixelworks PXLW stock moved upwards by 4.8% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.3 million.

8x8 EGHT stock increased by 4.14% to $5.02. The company's market cap stands at $548.5 million.

Losers

Braze BRZE stock fell 5.5% to $41.2 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares fell 4.72% to $0.68. At the close, Mawson Infra Gr's trading volume reached 72.6K shares. This is 23.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.3 million.

Charge Enterprises CRGE stock fell 4.7% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $418.5 million.

BIT Mining BTCM stock fell 3.71% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.

Cipher Mining CIFR stock declined by 3.32% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $433.1 million.

Marin Software MRIN shares fell 2.78% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.

