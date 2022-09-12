ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 1:59 PM | 3 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Gogoro GGR stock moved upwards by 24.2% to $5.38 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Gogoro's stock is 1.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 362.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • NIO NIO stock moved upwards by 12.65% to $21.59. As of 13:30 EST, NIO's stock is trading at a volume of 64.0 million, which is 127.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Carvana CVNA stock increased by 11.03% to $40.66. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 10.1 million, which is 93.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
  • China Liberal Education CLEU shares increased by 9.89% to $0.75. As of 13:30 EST, China Liberal Education's stock is trading at a volume of 453.3K, which is 97.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
  • Purple Innovation PRPL stock moved upwards by 9.87% to $3.4. The current volume of 878.2K shares is 65.2% of Purple Innovation's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.1 million.
  • Rent the Runway RENT shares increased by 8.92% to $4.88. Trading volume for Rent the Runway's stock is 818.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 86.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $312.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Tuesday Morning TUEM shares fell 26.1% to $0.21 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.6 million shares, making up 222.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
  • Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO stock declined by 13.74% to $2.68. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 73.3K shares, making up 273.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.9 million.
  • Aspen Gr ASPU shares decreased by 13.34% to $0.65. Trading volume for Aspen Gr's stock is 212.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 475.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
  • MOGU MOGU shares fell 9.76% to $2.35. Trading volume for MOGU's stock is 333.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 91.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
  • Qurate Retail QRTEB shares fell 8.9% to $10.14. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
  • EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ stock fell 8.34% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

