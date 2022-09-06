ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 6, 2022 6:34 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock increased by 17.5% to $1.88 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
  • Addentax Group ATXG stock moved upwards by 9.13% to $6.33. Addentax Group's trading volume hit 1.4 million shares by close, accounting for 66.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $165.1 million.
  • Expion360 XPON stock increased by 6.43% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.
  • Xos XOS shares increased by 4.82% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $252.4 million.
  • Heliogen HLGN shares rose 4.65% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $428.2 million.
  • Rocket Lab USA RKLB shares rose 3.8% to $5.46. This security traded at a volume of 113.1K shares come close, making up 2.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.

Losers

  • View VIEW stock decreased by 3.1% to $1.55 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $339.8 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares declined by 3.12% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
  • Applied UV AUVI shares declined by 2.9% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
  • SkyWest SKYW shares decreased by 2.86% to $20.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Spire Global SPIR shares declined by 2.71% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.4 million.
  • United Maritime USEA shares fell 2.69% to $1.45. At the close, United Maritime's trading volume reached 107.8K shares. This is 1.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

