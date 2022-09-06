ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 6, 2022 1:43 PM | 3 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Esports Entertainment GMBLP shares moved upwards by 21.4% to $3.8 during Tuesday's regular session.
  • ADT ADT stock moved upwards by 16.48% to $8.4. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.0 million shares, making up 447.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion.
  • Envirotech Vehicles EVTV shares moved upwards by 14.69% to $4.76. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 53.2K, which is 27.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.4 million.
  • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares moved upwards by 9.79% to $5.38. Trading volume for Grove Collaborative Hldgs's stock is 304.6K as of 13:31 EST. This is 23.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $876.8 million.
  • a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA stock increased by 9.39% to $2.2. As of 13:31 EST, a.k.a. Brands Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 158.9K, which is 85.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.9 million.
  • China Online Education Gr COE stock increased by 8.74% to $1.74. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 53.7K, which is 68.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.

Losers

  • Tupperware Brands TUP stock decreased by 30.2% to $7.69 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 153.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $341.9 million.
  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock declined by 20.12% to $4.25. Trading volume for Jianzhi Education Tech's stock is 2.4 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 28.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.3 million.
  • Forza X1 FRZA shares decreased by 17.77% to $3.61. Forza X1's stock is trading at a volume of 748.7K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 14.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares declined by 17.51% to $7.12. The current volume of 22.4 million shares is 53.3% of Bed Bath & Beyond's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $569.2 million.
  • Purple Innovation PRPL stock decreased by 14.31% to $2.67. Trading volume for Purple Innovation's stock is 1.0 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 79.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $241.8 million.
  • Fossil Group FOSL shares decreased by 12.88% to $3.75. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 577.3% of Fossil Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

