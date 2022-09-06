ñol

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 6, 2022 8:15 AM | 1 min read
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • HyreCar HYRE shares increased by 56.9% to $1.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.
  • Wilhelmina International WHLM stock rose 7.54% to $4.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
  • Ideanomics IDEX shares moved upwards by 7.31% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $320.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • CoStar Gr CSGP stock increased by 7.06% to $75.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 billion.
  • Singularity Future SGLY shares rose 6.06% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.
  • SOS SOS stock increased by 5.09% to $5.98. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.

Losers

  • Golden Ocean Group GOGL stock decreased by 11.0% to $8.74 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock decreased by 4.74% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY stock fell 4.34% to $13.01. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
  • Astrotech ASTC stock fell 3.98% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.
  • Star Bulk Carriers SBLK shares declined by 3.67% to $19.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

