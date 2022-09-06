Gainers
- HyreCar HYRE shares increased by 56.9% to $1.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.
- Wilhelmina International WHLM stock rose 7.54% to $4.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
- Ideanomics IDEX shares moved upwards by 7.31% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $320.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- CoStar Gr CSGP stock increased by 7.06% to $75.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 billion.
- Singularity Future SGLY shares rose 6.06% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.
- SOS SOS stock increased by 5.09% to $5.98. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.
Losers
- Golden Ocean Group GOGL stock decreased by 11.0% to $8.74 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock decreased by 4.74% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- ShiftPixy PIXY stock fell 4.34% to $13.01. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
- Astrotech ASTC stock fell 3.98% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.
- Star Bulk Carriers SBLK shares declined by 3.67% to $19.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
