Gainers

Safe-T Gr SFET stock increased by 20.0% to $0.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Taoping TAOP stock moved upwards by 13.03% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.

Cepton CPTN shares moved upwards by 9.24% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $294.1 million.

Braze BRZE stock increased by 7.42% to $44.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.

OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT shares rose 6.66% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $436.7 million.

Argo Blockchain ARBK stock increased by 5.04% to $4.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.8 million.

Losers

Ambarella AMBA stock declined by 7.7% to $78.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

HP HPQ stock decreased by 6.73% to $29.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Applied Blockchain APLD stock decreased by 6.26% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

OLB Gr OLB shares fell 4.01% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.

Zenvia ZENV shares declined by 3.8% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $95.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.