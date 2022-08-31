ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 31, 2022 8:06 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Safe-T Gr SFET stock increased by 20.0% to $0.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Taoping TAOP stock moved upwards by 13.03% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
  • Cepton CPTN shares moved upwards by 9.24% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $294.1 million.
  • Braze BRZE stock increased by 7.42% to $44.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT shares rose 6.66% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $436.7 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock increased by 5.04% to $4.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.8 million.

Losers

  • Ambarella AMBA stock declined by 7.7% to $78.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • HP HPQ stock decreased by 6.73% to $29.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Applied Blockchain APLD stock decreased by 6.26% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • OLB Gr OLB shares fell 4.01% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
  • Zenvia ZENV shares declined by 3.8% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $95.1 million.
  • Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares declined by 3.63% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

