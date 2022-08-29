10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock rose 28.5% to $3.57 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 378.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN stock moved upwards by 20.24% to $24.65. As of 13:30 EST, Grindrod Shipping Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 543.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $468.2 million.
- Hill International HIL stock moved upwards by 19.64% to $3.35. Trading volume for Hill International's stock is 3.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 490.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $191.2 million.
- GEO Group GEO stock increased by 7.43% to $8.74. As of 13:30 EST, GEO Group's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 154.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX shares rose 7.3% to $3.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.8 million.
Losers
- Hudson Technologies HDSN stock fell 11.6% to $9.27 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Hudson Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 134.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $417.3 million.
- Quhuo QH shares fell 11.03% to $3.55. The current volume of 90.8K shares is 53.2% of Quhuo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
- FiscalNote Holdings NOTE shares declined by 9.93% to $9.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Covenant Logistics Gr CVLG stock decreased by 8.44% to $29.16. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 174.2K, which is 122.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $421.5 million.
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock declined by 8.26% to $3.0. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 323.9K, which is 138.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
