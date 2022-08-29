12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock moved upwards by 50.4% to $0.22 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, American Virtual Cloud's stock is trading at a volume of 139.6 million, which is 1938.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.
- OLB Gr OLB stock increased by 19.82% to $2.02. OLB Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 45.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 4731.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.
- Locafy LCFY shares moved upwards by 13.43% to $0.71. Locafy's stock is trading at a volume of 237.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 157.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
- NAPCO Security NSSC shares increased by 12.17% to $28.56. NAPCO Security's stock is trading at a volume of 327.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 265.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Hollysys Automation Tech HOLI shares rose 7.28% to $17.67. Trading volume for Hollysys Automation Tech's stock is 496.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 184.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Cantaloupe CTLP shares increased by 6.85% to $6.08. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 148.8K, which is 82.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $432.3 million.
Losers
- AMTD Digital HKD shares decreased by 16.3% to $138.14 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 billion.
- ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX shares decreased by 13.86% to $6.9. As of 13:30 EST, ZeroFox Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 51.4K, which is 28.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $814.0 million.
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI stock decreased by 12.38% to $7.29. The company's market cap stands at $240.4 million.
- Pagaya Technologies PGY stock decreased by 11.65% to $12.21. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 177.3K shares, making up 3.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 billion.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY stock fell 9.88% to $1.32. The current volume of 478.8K shares is 52.1% of Rockley Photonics Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $170.9 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares declined by 9.1% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
