12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Farfetch FTCH shares increased by 28.5% to $12.26 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Farfetch's stock is 51.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 453.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Onion Global OG shares moved upwards by 23.07% to $0.48. Onion Global's stock is trading at a volume of 286.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 159.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 million.
- Tarena International TEDU shares rose 12.28% to $7.67. As of 13:30 EST, Tarena International's stock is trading at a volume of 226.9K, which is 769.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.8 million.
- TAL Education TAL stock increased by 10.83% to $5.99. Trading volume for TAL Education's stock is 17.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 240.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Destination XL Group DXLG stock increased by 10.53% to $5.56. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.7 million, which is 256.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $348.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares increased by 8.45% to $0.79. As of 13:30 EST, Jiuzi Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 96.0K, which is 61.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
Losers
- China Automotive Systems CAAS stock decreased by 22.2% to $3.33 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 414.4K shares is 636.5% of China Automotive Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $102.1 million.
- Wah Fu Education Group WAFU stock declined by 20.29% to $2.75. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 1750.4% of Wah Fu Education Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
- Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares fell 19.39% to $4.49. Trading volume for Twin Vee PowerCats's stock is 689.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 47.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.
- Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares declined by 14.07% to $32.08. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 159.7K, which is 84.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $588.8 million.
- China Liberal Education CLEU shares fell 13.61% to $0.64. China Liberal Education's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 207.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
- Forza X1 FRZA stock declined by 13.24% to $3.83. The current volume of 812.9K shares is 11.7% of Forza X1's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.