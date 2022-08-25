11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- 9F JFU shares moved upwards by 17.4% to $0.5 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.4 million, which is 3518.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.2 million.
- Zhihu ZH stock moved upwards by 11.59% to $1.54. As of 13:30 EST, Zhihu's stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million, which is 142.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Bilibili BILI shares rose 11.02% to $27.1. The current volume of 5.8 million shares is 99.7% of Bilibili's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion.
- Pinterest PINS stock rose 11.02% to $23.36. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 14.7 million, which is 87.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 billion.
- HUYA HUYA stock rose 10.18% to $3.57. As of 13:30 EST, HUYA's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 148.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $854.0 million.
- So-Young Intl SY shares increased by 10.01% to $0.97. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 566.0K shares, making up 132.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.7 million.
Losers
- United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF shares declined by 28.9% to $19.95 during Thursday's regular session.
- Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ stock decreased by 10.88% to $1.72. Trading volume for Mobiquity Technologies's stock is 72.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 11.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
- ZW Data Action Tech CNET shares declined by 10.85% to $0.76. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 411.9K, which is 71.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Troika Media Group TRKA stock declined by 7.13% to $0.71. Trading volume for Troika Media Group's stock is 63.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 11.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million.
- AMC Entertainment APE shares decreased by 6.88% to $6.64. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 17.1 million, which is 19.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
