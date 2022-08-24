11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Bird Glb BRDS stock rose 14.8% to $0.49 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Bird Glb's stock is 14.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 445.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.1 million.
- Enovix ENVX stock rose 12.65% to $24.03. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 8.5 million, which is 262.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- Fluence Energy FLNC shares rose 11.94% to $19.59. Fluence Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 932.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 74.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- FuelCell Energy FCEL shares rose 9.54% to $4.36. As of 13:30 EST, FuelCell Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 9.4 million, which is 63.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Performance Shipping PSHG shares increased by 9.26% to $0.33. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 7.5 million, which is 122.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
Losers
- Vivakor VIVK stock fell 13.8% to $1.69 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Vivakor's stock is 204.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 28.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.
- Astra Space ASTR stock declined by 11.64% to $0.93. As of 13:30 EST, Astra Space's stock is trading at a volume of 9.7 million, which is 253.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.2 million.
- Star Bulk Carriers SBLK shares fell 9.81% to $23.17. The current volume of 2.8 million shares is 104.6% of Star Bulk Carriers's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) ZTO shares declined by 9.05% to $24.34. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 9.4 million, which is 419.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 billion.
- Wilhelmina International WHLM shares fell 7.89% to $4.54. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock decreased by 6.17% to $3.17. Trading volume for Greenwave Tech Solns's stock is 100.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 49.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.