12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Charah Solns CHRA stock rose 14.6% to $2.9 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 164.4K shares, making up 293.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.8 million.
- Sunworks SUNW shares increased by 10.43% to $3.69. As of 13:30 EST, Sunworks's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million, which is 210.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.4 million.
- Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares rose 9.35% to $2.04. Eos Energy Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 39.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $126.6 million.
- Enovix ENVX stock rose 8.49% to $20.68. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 7.1 million, which is 229.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- Performance Shipping PSHG stock moved upwards by 7.38% to $0.32. Performance Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 21.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 391.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
- Limbach Holdings LMB shares rose 6.99% to $7.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.9 million.
Losers
- HyreCar HYRE shares declined by 16.8% to $0.9 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 339.3K, which is 94.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
- Mesa Air Group MESA shares decreased by 10.54% to $2.33. As of 13:30 EST, Mesa Air Group's stock is trading at a volume of 280.0K, which is 58.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.7 million.
- Quest Resource Holding QRHC shares fell 9.76% to $6.32. The current volume of 204.5K shares is 602.9% of Quest Resource Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.7 million.
- QualTek Services QTEK shares decreased by 9.71% to $1.66. QualTek Services's stock is trading at a volume of 201.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 101.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 million.
- Agrify AGFY shares decreased by 9.62% to $0.93. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 464.6K shares, making up 116.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
- Tritium DCFC DCFC stock decreased by 9.61% to $6.4. As of 13:30 EST, Tritium DCFC's stock is trading at a volume of 446.4K, which is 151.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $979.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
