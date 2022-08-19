12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Volcon VLCN shares rose 45.6% to $2.68 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Volcon's stock is trading at a volume of 104.1 million, which is 7841.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Lottery.com LTRY shares increased by 45.59% to $0.53. Lottery.com's stock is trading at a volume of 9.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1158.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.
- Foot Locker FL shares increased by 19.98% to $38.37. The current volume of 20.7 million shares is 776.6% of Foot Locker's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Regis RGS stock increased by 16.02% to $1.6. Regis's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 98.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.8 million.
- Secoo Holding SECO shares moved upwards by 15.41% to $0.27. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.2 million, which is 729.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
- Kirkland's KIRK stock increased by 7.89% to $5.62. Kirkland's's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 124.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million.
Losers
- Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock declined by 40.2% to $11.1 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 101.9 million shares, making up 335.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $887.4 million.
- Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares decreased by 25.93% to $49.0. Trading volume for Golden Sun Education Gr's stock is 262.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 227.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $899.4 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Wayfair W shares decreased by 19.97% to $57.1. As of 13:30 EST, Wayfair's stock is trading at a volume of 5.7 million, which is 158.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
- Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock fell 18.77% to $5.67. The current volume of 466.9K shares is 29.1% of Grove Collaborative Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $923.4 million.
- Stitch Fix SFIX shares declined by 13.9% to $6.72. As of 13:30 EST, Stitch Fix's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 61.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $727.4 million.
- Onion Global OG shares decreased by 13.09% to $0.35. The current volume of 230.5K shares is 134.6% of Onion Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $36.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
