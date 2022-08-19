12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE stock increased by 64.8% to $0.83 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 60.0 million shares, making up 6897.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.
- Axsome Therapeutics AXSM stock increased by 33.53% to $56.66. As of 13:30 EST, Axsome Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 19.0 million, which is 1413.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Endo International ENDP shares moved upwards by 18.16% to $0.48. Endo International's stock is trading at a volume of 192.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 330.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $112.7 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences APDN stock moved upwards by 14.72% to $4.13. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 16.5 million, which is 243.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million.
- Summit Therapeutics SMMT shares moved upwards by 12.99% to $1.13. Trading volume for Summit Therapeutics's stock is 11.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 5577.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $227.1 million.
- Histogen HSTO shares moved upwards by 9.55% to $2.06. Trading volume for Histogen's stock is 6.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 800.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
Losers
- Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX stock fell 35.5% to $1.6 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 8.4 million, which is 750.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- 23andMe Holding ME stock fell 20.46% to $3.33. 23andMe Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 5.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 118.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT shares decreased by 16.48% to $2.23. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 317.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.9 million.
- PAVmed PAVM shares fell 15.6% to $1.22. Trading volume for PAVmed's stock is 1.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 80.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $110.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Inotiv NOTV shares fell 15.46% to $20.89. As of 13:30 EST, Inotiv's stock is trading at a volume of 300.4K, which is 135.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $534.6 million.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals PHAT stock decreased by 14.29% to $10.38. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 69.7K, which is 25.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $406.6 million.
