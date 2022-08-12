12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares moved upwards by 64.8% to $6.59 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 57.1 million, which is 306596.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares moved upwards by 25.42% to $8.09. The current volume of 513.5K shares is 179.4% of Brilliant Earth Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- PlayAGS AGS shares rose 25.24% to $7.51. Trading volume for PlayAGS's stock is 2.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 783.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock increased by 21.16% to $12.88. As of 13:30 EST, Bed Bath & Beyond's stock is trading at a volume of 45.7 million, which is 326.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Xponential Fitness XPOF stock rose 19.7% to $19.5. The current volume of 517.8K shares is 204.5% of Xponential Fitness's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $526.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Latham Group SWIM shares increased by 16.35% to $7.4. As of 13:30 EST, Latham Group's stock is trading at a volume of 419.8K, which is 45.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $884.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Esports Entertainment GMBLP stock declined by 17.6% to $2.47 during Friday's regular session.
- Elite Education Group Intl EEIQ stock declined by 11.12% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
- Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock decreased by 10.84% to $5.02. The current volume of 136.4K shares is 7.7% of Grove Collaborative Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $898.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Portillos PTLO shares decreased by 9.88% to $22.5. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares, making up 717.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $815.0 million.
- Snap One Holdings SNPO shares declined by 9.72% to $11.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $856.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- The RealReal REAL shares decreased by 9.34% to $2.87. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares, making up 69.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $273.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
