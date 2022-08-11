12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Vacasa VCSA shares rose 40.0% to $4.25 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Vacasa's stock is 25.2 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 1704.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $914.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Arhaus ARHS stock moved upwards by 25.78% to $8.05. Trading volume for Arhaus's stock is 3.0 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 816.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Esports Entertainment GMBL stock moved upwards by 25.25% to $0.57. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 16.4 million shares, making up 2831.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
- Warby Parker WRBY shares rose 19.74% to $16.98. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 4.7 million, which is 233.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Esports Entertainment GMBLP stock increased by 19.22% to $2.85.
- Leju Hldgs LEJU stock moved upwards by 19.15% to $2.55.
Losers
- Sonos SONO shares declined by 24.9% to $17.1 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Sonos's stock is 18.8 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 767.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Six Flags Entertainment SIX shares declined by 21.2% to $20.34. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 13.1 million, which is 422.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares declined by 15.4% to $9.01. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 177.5% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $142.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Tuesday Morning TUEM stock declined by 13.56% to $0.29. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 3.7 million, which is 138.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
- Super Group (SGHC) SGHC stock decreased by 11.84% to $4.99. As of 13:31 EST, Super Group (SGHC)'s stock is trading at a volume of 322.5K, which is 95.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Unifi UFI shares declined by 11.73% to $12.91. As of 13:31 EST, Unifi's stock is trading at a volume of 124.8K, which is 193.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $238.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
