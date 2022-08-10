12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Walt Disney DIS shares increased by 6.5% to $119.78 during Wednesday's after-market session. Walt Disney's trading volume hit 8.1 million shares by close, accounting for 67.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $218.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Autohome ATHM shares increased by 4.98% to $37.28. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
- Skillz SKLZ shares rose 4.9% to $1.71. Trading volume for this security closed at 357.7K, accounting for 3.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $716.7 million.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE shares increased by 4.74% to $15.45. At the close, Chicken Soup for the Soul's trading volume reached 369.9K shares. This is 179.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.3 million.
- Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock rose 4.74% to $3.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.0 million.
- So-Young Intl SY stock rose 4.43% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $103.4 million.
Losers
- Bumble BMBL stock decreased by 13.0% to $30.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Bumble's trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 40.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ shares decreased by 9.86% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
- NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock fell 5.32% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.
- AdTheorent Holding ADTH stock decreased by 4.99% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Anghami ANGH stock decreased by 4.07% to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.8 million.
- Society Pass SOPA shares decreased by 3.94% to $2.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 70.4K shares, which is 1.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
