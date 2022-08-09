12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- CarLotz LOTZ shares rose 30.7% to $0.74 during Tuesday's after-market session. CarLotz's trading volume hit 4.2 million shares by close, accounting for 192.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Shift Technologies SFT shares increased by 13.28% to $1.45. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 809.1K shares, which is 29.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $122.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Inspired Entertainment INSE shares rose 9.92% to $12.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $333.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Boqii Holding BQ shares rose 9.05% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 million.
- BARK BARK stock increased by 7.9% to $1.91. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 245.1K shares, which is 9.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Esports Entertainment GMBL shares moved upwards by 6.86% to $0.45. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 282.2K shares, which is 54.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
Losers
- Purple Innovation PRPL stock fell 14.0% to $3.33 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- PLBY Group PLBY stock declined by 12.76% to $6.09. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 207.0K shares, which is 19.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $277.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Onion Global OG shares fell 11.81% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million.
- The RealReal REAL stock fell 11.48% to $2.7. At the close, The RealReal's trading volume reached 175.9K shares. This is 3.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $254.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock decreased by 10.63% to $0.36. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.2 million, accounting for 11.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK shares declined by 8.53% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.