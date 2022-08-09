12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- EZGO Technologies EZGO shares increased by 13.5% to $0.82 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
- Array Technologies ARRY shares moved upwards by 9.67% to $20.06. Array Technologies's trading volume hit 212.0K shares by close, accounting for 4.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock rose 7.8% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $130.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Velo3D VLD stock moved upwards by 7.28% to $3.83. At the close, Velo3D's trading volume reached 129.6K shares. This is 5.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $704.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Pangaea Logistics Solns PANL shares rose 5.97% to $5.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- BEST BEST shares moved upwards by 5.18% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.4 million.
Losers
- Hyliion Holdings HYLN shares fell 11.7% to $3.91 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Hyliion Holdings's trading volume reached 140.6K shares. This is 8.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $679.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- AeroClean Technologies AERC shares decreased by 7.85% to $6.7. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.2 million shares, which is 24.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.2 million.
- Fast Radius FSRD shares fell 6.92% to $0.67. This security traded at a volume of 59.0K shares come close, making up 9.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 million.
- Quhuo QH stock declined by 6.31% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
- Euro Tech Hldgs CLWT stock declined by 5.48% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
- Sidus Space SIDU stock decreased by 4.91% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
