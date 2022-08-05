12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA stock moved upwards by 40.2% to $0.88 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 5.1 million, which is 413.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Yelp YELP stock increased by 20.32% to $38.89. As of 13:30 EST, Yelp's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 181.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- TripAdvisor TRIP stock moved upwards by 19.79% to $24.03. The current volume of 4.1 million shares is 176.8% of TripAdvisor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ shares rose 19.23% to $1.86. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 14.4 million, which is 12643.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
- ZW Data Action Tech CNET stock moved upwards by 18.06% to $0.98. ZW Data Action Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 728.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 million.
- FuboTV FUBO stock rose 17.34% to $3.48. FuboTV's stock is trading at a volume of 30.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 240.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $645.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF shares declined by 23.4% to $21.69 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 77.8K shares is 153.8% of United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST).
- MediaAlpha MAX stock fell 16.51% to $10.12. The current volume of 127.9K shares is 61.6% of MediaAlpha's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $420.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock decreased by 15.82% to $14.71. Trading volume for Warner Bros.Discovery's stock is 45.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 220.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Audacy AUD shares decreased by 15.46% to $0.59. The current volume of 871.3K shares is 107.5% of Audacy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Cinemark Hldgs CNK stock fell 14.22% to $16.6. Cinemark Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 152.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- TuanChe TC shares fell 12.39% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
