12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Sprouts Farmers Market SFM shares increased by 7.8% to $29.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Sprouts Farmers Market's trading volume reached 85.2K shares. This is 4.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Farmmi FAMI stock rose 6.36% to $1.17. Trading volume for this security closed at 174.3K, accounting for 1.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
- Sovos Brands SOVO shares increased by 5.08% to $15.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Reed's REED shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.
- Missfresh MF stock moved upwards by 4.17% to $0.12. Missfresh's trading volume hit 1.5 million shares by close, accounting for 11.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.
- Alkaline Water Co WTER shares increased by 4.13% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million.
Losers
- Medifast MED stock declined by 13.2% to $148.99 during Wednesday's after-market session. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce FDP stock fell 7.03% to $26.85. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- AppHarvest APPH stock fell 6.95% to $3.75. This security traded at a volume of 70.0K shares come close, making up 4.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $381.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Clorox CLX shares decreased by 6.21% to $135.6. Clorox's trading volume hit 175.4K shares by close, accounting for 12.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Happiness Development Gro HAPP shares fell 6.01% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
- TDH Hldgs PETZ stock declined by 4.65% to $2.26. At the close, TDH Hldgs's trading volume reached 95.4K shares. This is 1.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
