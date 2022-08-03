8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- American Rebel Holdings AREB shares rose 46.1% to $0.92 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for American Rebel Holdings's stock is 8.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 765.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable APWC shares increased by 21.14% to $1.43. The current volume of 856.7K shares is 15952.2% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST).
Losers
- Orion Energy Sys OESX shares declined by 19.5% to $1.86 during Wednesday's regular session. Orion Energy Sys's stock is trading at a volume of 402.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 495.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Triumph Group TGI shares fell 15.23% to $14.06. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 778.8K, which is 88.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares decreased by 14.84% to $2.79. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares, making up 461.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.9 million.
- Mercury Systems MRCY stock decreased by 12.99% to $50.02. Mercury Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 346.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Global Industrial GIC stock declined by 11.74% to $32.03. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Hillman Solutions HLMN stock fell 9.47% to $9.28. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 102.8% of Hillman Solutions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
