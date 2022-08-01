12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Performance Shipping PSHG stock increased by 27.2% to $0.35 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 10.1 million shares is 431.5% of Performance Shipping's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

Romeo Power RMO shares moved upwards by 23.14% to $0.68. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 37.3 million, which is 566.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.4 million.

voxeljet VJET shares increased by 13.92% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $31.6 million.

Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock increased by 13.11% to $3.45. As of 13:30 EST, Staffing 360 Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 365.6K, which is 232.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares moved upwards by 12.28% to $0.98. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 380.9K, which is 107.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.

Universal Logistics Hldgs ULH shares rose 9.58% to $32.93. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 67.8K, which is 91.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $870.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

American Rebel Holdings AREB shares fell 19.0% to $0.61 during Monday's regular session. American Rebel Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 634.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 54.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

JELD-WEN Holding JELD shares fell 15.64% to $15.0. As of 13:30 EST, JELD-WEN Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 188.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Sunworks SUNW shares decreased by 9.67% to $2.15. Trading volume for Sunworks's stock is 1.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 140.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.7 million.

Full Truck Alliance Co YMM stock declined by 9.43% to $7.69. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 6.5 million, which is 76.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion.

Beam Glb BEEM shares decreased by 9.01% to $14.36. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 142.8K shares, making up 76.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $144.7 million.

TuSimple Hldgs TSP stock declined by 8.76% to $9.09. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 80.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

