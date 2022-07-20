12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Tuesday Morning TUEM shares moved upwards by 30.9% to $0.26 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.6 million shares, which is 733.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 30.9% to $0.26 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.6 million shares, which is 733.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million. Lottery.com LTRY shares rose 5.0% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.7 million.

shares rose 5.0% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.7 million. Uxin UXIN stock increased by 4.93% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.6 million.

stock increased by 4.93% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.6 million. Esports Entertainment GMBL stock increased by 3.54% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.

stock increased by 3.54% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million. Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares moved upwards by 3.25% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 3.25% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million. Beachbody Co BODY stock moved upwards by 3.14% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $407.0 million.

Losers

Future FinTech Gr FTFT stock declined by 8.0% to $0.46 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.

stock declined by 8.0% to $0.46 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million. Royal Caribbean Gr RCL stock declined by 5.29% to $36.9. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 489.7K shares, which is 8.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion.

stock declined by 5.29% to $36.9. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 489.7K shares, which is 8.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion. Everi Holdings EVRI stock declined by 4.99% to $16.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

stock declined by 4.99% to $16.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. F45 Training Holdings FXLV shares decreased by 4.93% to $3.86. The company's market cap stands at $369.3 million.

shares decreased by 4.93% to $3.86. The company's market cap stands at $369.3 million. Qurate Retail QRTEB shares decreased by 4.91% to $5.04. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

shares decreased by 4.91% to $5.04. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH stock declined by 4.91% to $12.8. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 5.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.