12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

shares increased by 4.08% to $18.34. The company's market cap stands at $929.1 million. CSX CSX shares increased by 3.93% to $30.9. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 430.5K shares, which is 2.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

shares increased by 3.93% to $30.9. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 430.5K shares, which is 2.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Helbiz HLBZ stock rose 3.69% to $0.65. Helbiz's trading volume hit 447.6K shares by close, accounting for 25.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.

stock rose 3.69% to $0.65. Helbiz's trading volume hit 447.6K shares by close, accounting for 25.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million. Terran Orbital LLAP shares moved upwards by 3.31% to $4.67. The company's market cap stands at $643.5 million.

Losers

shares decreased by 4.82% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million. Flux Power Holdings FLUX stock declined by 4.61% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.

stock declined by 4.61% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million. View VIEW stock fell 4.53% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.5 million.

CBAK Energy Tech CBAT stock decreased by 3.94% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.5 million.

