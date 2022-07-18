ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 18, 2022 5:49 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock moved upwards by 13.3% to $1.36 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
  • QualTek Services QTEK shares increased by 12.87% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.
  • EZGO Technologies EZGO stock rose 11.88% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
  • Azul AZUL stock rose 5.9% to $6.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $809.8 million.
  • SG Blocks SGBX stock rose 4.81% to $1.74. At the close, SG Blocks's trading volume reached 150.7K shares. This is 224.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
  • Spire Global SPIR shares rose 4.23% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.0 million.

Losers

  • Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares fell 5.0% to $6.47 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $865.4 million.
  • ESS Tech GWH stock declined by 4.81% to $3.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $483.9 million.
  • Blade Air Mobility BLDE stock decreased by 4.62% to $4.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.5 million.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares declined by 3.88% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $138.0 million.
  • CEA Industries CEAD stock declined by 3.78% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
  • Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock decreased by 3.25% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

