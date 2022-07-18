12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock moved upwards by 13.3% to $1.36 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.

Losers

Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares fell 5.0% to $6.47 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $865.4 million.

stock declined by 3.78% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million. Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock decreased by 3.25% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.