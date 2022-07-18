12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Calyxt CLXT stock moved upwards by 21.5% to $0.25 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 96.9% of Calyxt's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 21.5% to $0.25 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 96.9% of Calyxt's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million. Lucira Health LHDX shares rose 17.39% to $3.02. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 116.6K, which is 137.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.2 million.

shares rose 17.39% to $3.02. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 116.6K, which is 137.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.2 million. Inotiv NOTV stock rose 16.85% to $12.48. Trading volume for Inotiv's stock is 195.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 71.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.4 million.

stock rose 16.85% to $12.48. Trading volume for Inotiv's stock is 195.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 71.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.4 million. Sera Prognostics SERA stock increased by 14.73% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $60.5 million.

stock increased by 14.73% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $60.5 million. Aprea Therapeutics APRE stock rose 14.28% to $1.28. Aprea Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 554.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 63.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.

stock rose 14.28% to $1.28. Aprea Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 554.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 63.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million. Edap TMS EDAP stock increased by 13.22% to $7.19. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 201.8K shares, making up 416.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $240.6 million.

Losers

Sesen Bio SESN shares declined by 28.7% to $0.64 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Sesen Bio's stock is 12.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 214.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.9 million.

shares declined by 28.7% to $0.64 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Sesen Bio's stock is 12.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 214.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.9 million. Macrogenics MGNX shares decreased by 17.94% to $3.46. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 175.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.9 million.

shares decreased by 17.94% to $3.46. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 175.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.9 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock decreased by 13.45% to $1.03. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 60.1K shares, making up 101.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.

stock decreased by 13.45% to $1.03. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 60.1K shares, making up 101.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million. NexImmune NEXI shares decreased by 12.85% to $1.59. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 188.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million.

shares decreased by 12.85% to $1.59. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 188.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million. Cingulate CING stock fell 12.74% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.

stock fell 12.74% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million. Cardiff Oncology CRDF stock decreased by 12.26% to $2.37. Cardiff Oncology's stock is trading at a volume of 753.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 71.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.