12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

LumiraDx LMDX stock increased by 19.6% to $2.81 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 529.5K shares, which is 675.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $779.2 million.

stock increased by 19.6% to $2.81 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 529.5K shares, which is 675.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $779.2 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE shares moved upwards by 8.76% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 8.76% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million. Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock increased by 7.31% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.

stock increased by 7.31% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON shares increased by 7.21% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

shares increased by 7.21% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO shares rose 6.4% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.

shares rose 6.4% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million. Conformis CFMS stock rose 5.97% to $0.29. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.1 million, accounting for 374.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.5 million.

Losers

Regulus Therapeutics RGLS stock fell 19.7% to $1.88 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.

stock fell 19.7% to $1.88 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million. NuCana NCNA stock decreased by 6.16% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $63.6 million.

stock decreased by 6.16% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $63.6 million. Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT shares fell 5.43% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

shares fell 5.43% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million. Cocrystal Pharma COCP stock declined by 5.19% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $39.9 million.

stock declined by 5.19% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $39.9 million. Butterfly Network BFLY shares decreased by 5.14% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $698.3 million.

shares decreased by 5.14% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $698.3 million. Protagenic Therapeutics PTIX stock fell 5.04% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.