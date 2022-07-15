12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares rose 6.2% to $1.0 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE shares increased by 4.81% to $4.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.5 million.
- QualTek Services QTEK stock increased by 4.46% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.
- CBAK Energy Tech CBAT shares rose 4.38% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $105.8 million.
- Mesa Air Group MESA shares increased by 3.94% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million.
- Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock increased by 2.84% to $0.38. Trading volume for this security closed at 78.3K, accounting for 26.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
Losers
- LiqTech Intl LIQT shares declined by 5.0% to $0.48 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
- TPI Composites TPIC shares decreased by 4.37% to $10.51. The company's market cap stands at $391.5 million.
- Vivakor VIVK stock declined by 3.55% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- ShiftPixy PIXY stock decreased by 3.52% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
- Lightning eMotors ZEV shares declined by 2.66% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.3 million.
- Globus Maritime GLBS stock decreased by 2.47% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.