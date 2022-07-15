ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 15, 2022 2:53 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock increased by 11.6% to $0.96 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Connexa Sports Techs's stock is 241.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 373.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
  • Sonder Holdings SOND shares increased by 11.38% to $1.02. The current volume of 599.0K shares is 56.7% of Sonder Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $222.7 million.
  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares increased by 10.87% to $2.65. ToughBuilt Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 18.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 181.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
  • Noodles NDLS shares increased by 10.7% to $5.17. The current volume of 212.2K shares is 69.5% of Noodles's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $236.9 million.
  • Meiwu Technology Co WNW shares rose 10.17% to $0.76. The current volume of 448.3K shares is 220.5% of Meiwu Technology Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.
  • PlayAGS AGS shares rose 9.69% to $4.63. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 119.3K shares, making up 32.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $171.7 million.

Losers

  • Onion Global OG shares decreased by 10.0% to $0.81 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.1 million.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBLP shares declined by 9.68% to $2.8.
  • American Outdoor Brands AOUT shares decreased by 9.45% to $8.53. American Outdoor Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 401.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 241.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO stock decreased by 7.98% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $114.6 million.
  • Jowell Global JWEL shares decreased by 7.56% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $71.7 million.
  • Volcon VLCN stock declined by 7.49% to $1.52. As of 13:30 EST, Volcon's stock is trading at a volume of 621.5K, which is 55.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

