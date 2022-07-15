12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock increased by 11.6% to $0.96 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Connexa Sports Techs's stock is 241.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 373.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.

Losers

Onion Global OG shares decreased by 10.0% to $0.81 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.1 million.

shares declined by 9.68% to $2.8. American Outdoor Brands AOUT shares decreased by 9.45% to $8.53. American Outdoor Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 401.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 241.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Volcon VLCN stock declined by 7.49% to $1.52. As of 13:30 EST, Volcon's stock is trading at a volume of 621.5K, which is 55.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.

