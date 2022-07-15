12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares rose 56.7% to $4.54 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 42.2 million shares is 42598.1% of Vertical Aerospace's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $950.5 million.

Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares rose 16.04% to $7.66. Energy Vault Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 296.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 46.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

American Rebel Holdings AREB shares moved upwards by 14.6% to $1.02. As of 13:30 EST, American Rebel Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 850.4K, which is 71.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

China Index Holdings CIH stock rose 12.5% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.

ESS Tech GWH stock increased by 11.94% to $3.04. Trading volume for ESS Tech's stock is 541.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 38.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $464.8 million.

SG Blocks SGBX shares increased by 9.79% to $1.68. Trading volume for SG Blocks's stock is 725.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 1361.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.

Losers

Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock declined by 26.3% to $2.36 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 807.2K shares is 60.6% of Swvl Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $280.4 million.

Harsco HSC shares fell 13.97% to $4.99. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 250.0% of Harsco's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $396.2 million.

Plug Power PLUG shares declined by 13.02% to $15.44. Plug Power's stock is trading at a volume of 40.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 184.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion.

Capstone Green Energy CGRN stock declined by 12.5% to $2.1. Trading volume for Capstone Green Energy's stock is 77.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 74.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Quhuo QH shares decreased by 12.31% to $0.31. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 139.0K, which is 350.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares fell 11.03% to $0.39. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 928.5K shares, making up 308.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

