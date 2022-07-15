ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 15, 2022 2:54 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Cemtrex CETX shares increased by 28.5% to $0.4 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 22.4 million, which is 4760.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • Cemtrex CETXP stock increased by 25.0% to $0.9.
  • Auddia AUUD stock moved upwards by 18.3% to $1.18. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 56.6K, which is 74.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM stock moved upwards by 17.79% to $0.69. The current volume of 11.6 million shares is 752.2% of Sonim Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
  • MiX Telematics MIXT shares rose 14.28% to $8.08. The company's market cap stands at $178.1 million.
  • Payoneer Global PAYO shares moved upwards by 11.2% to $5.46. As of 13:30 EST, Payoneer Global's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 68.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Losers

  • ComSovereign Holding COMSP shares declined by 24.9% to $2.5 during Friday's regular session.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN shares declined by 14.57% to $10.5. As of 13:30 EST, Maxeon Solar Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 878.6K, which is 210.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $468.4 million.
  • Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock declined by 10.2% to $4.49. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 108.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
  • First Solar FSLR stock decreased by 9.44% to $64.34. As of 13:30 EST, First Solar's stock is trading at a volume of 4.2 million, which is 307.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNHP stock declined by 7.76% to $11.3.
  • Daqo New Energy DQ stock declined by 7.67% to $64.77. Trading volume for Daqo New Energy's stock is 2.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 131.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

