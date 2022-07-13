ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 13, 2022 5:38 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Theravance Biopharma TBPH shares moved upwards by 29.8% to $11.2 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Theravance Biopharma's trading volume reached 848.9K shares. This is 169.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $852.4 million.
  • Innoviva INVA stock moved upwards by 10.67% to $15.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Artelo Biosciences ARTL stock increased by 8.65% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock increased by 7.99% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
  • aTyr Pharma LIFE shares moved upwards by 7.41% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $93.4 million.
  • Calithera Biosciences CALA shares moved upwards by 7.4% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.

Losers

  • ContraFect CFRX stock declined by 77.1% to $0.65 during Wednesday's after-market session. ContraFect's trading volume hit 3.0 million shares by close, accounting for 1922.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
  • Azenta AZTA stock decreased by 11.01% to $66.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
  • Marker Therapeutics MRKR shares fell 7.2% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
  • NeuroMetrix NURO stock fell 6.32% to $3.41. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
  • Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares decreased by 6.31% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS shares declined by 6.26% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

