12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Theravance Biopharma TBPH shares moved upwards by 29.8% to $11.2 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Theravance Biopharma's trading volume reached 848.9K shares. This is 169.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $852.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 10.67% to $15.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. Artelo Biosciences ARTL stock increased by 8.65% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.

stock increased by 7.99% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million. aTyr Pharma LIFE shares moved upwards by 7.41% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $93.4 million.

Losers

ContraFect CFRX stock declined by 77.1% to $0.65 during Wednesday's after-market session. ContraFect's trading volume hit 3.0 million shares by close, accounting for 1922.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.

stock decreased by 11.01% to $66.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. Marker Therapeutics MRKR shares fell 7.2% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.

shares fell 7.2% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million. NeuroMetrix NURO stock fell 6.32% to $3.41. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.

stock fell 6.32% to $3.41. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million. Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares decreased by 6.31% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

shares decreased by 6.31% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million. SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS shares declined by 6.26% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million.

