12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock moved upwards by 6.8% to $1.26 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.8% to $1.26 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million. BTCS BTCS shares rose 5.32% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.

shares rose 5.32% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million. Edgio EGIO shares rose 4.69% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $488.3 million.

shares rose 4.69% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $488.3 million. Quanergy Systems QNGY shares increased by 4.41% to $0.35. At the close, Quanergy Systems's trading volume reached 184.8K shares. This is 9.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.

shares increased by 4.41% to $0.35. At the close, Quanergy Systems's trading volume reached 184.8K shares. This is 9.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million. OLB Gr OLB stock increased by 4.34% to $1.2. This security traded at a volume of 1.9 million shares come close, making up 1773.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.

stock increased by 4.34% to $1.2. This security traded at a volume of 1.9 million shares come close, making up 1773.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million. Qumu QUMU shares moved upwards by 4.15% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

Losers

Frequency Electronics FEIM shares decreased by 16.7% to $6.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

shares decreased by 16.7% to $6.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares fell 9.64% to $0.75. Powerbridge Technologies's trading volume hit 153.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 million.

shares fell 9.64% to $0.75. Powerbridge Technologies's trading volume hit 153.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 million. Bridgeline Digital BLIN shares decreased by 5.43% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

shares decreased by 5.43% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million. PagSeguro Digital PAGS stock declined by 4.66% to $10.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

stock declined by 4.66% to $10.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. SeaChange International SEAC stock declined by 3.96% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.

stock declined by 3.96% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million. Sonim Technologies SONM stock decreased by 3.84% to $0.61. Sonim Technologies's trading volume hit 2.8 million shares by close, accounting for 196.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.