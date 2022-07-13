ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 13, 2022 5:38 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock moved upwards by 6.8% to $1.26 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.
  • BTCS BTCS shares rose 5.32% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
  • Edgio EGIO shares rose 4.69% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $488.3 million.
  • Quanergy Systems QNGY shares increased by 4.41% to $0.35. At the close, Quanergy Systems's trading volume reached 184.8K shares. This is 9.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.
  • OLB Gr OLB stock increased by 4.34% to $1.2. This security traded at a volume of 1.9 million shares come close, making up 1773.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
  • Qumu QUMU shares moved upwards by 4.15% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

Losers

  • Frequency Electronics FEIM shares decreased by 16.7% to $6.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares fell 9.64% to $0.75. Powerbridge Technologies's trading volume hit 153.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 million.
  • Bridgeline Digital BLIN shares decreased by 5.43% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
  • PagSeguro Digital PAGS stock declined by 4.66% to $10.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
  • SeaChange International SEAC stock declined by 3.96% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM stock decreased by 3.84% to $0.61. Sonim Technologies's trading volume hit 2.8 million shares by close, accounting for 196.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

