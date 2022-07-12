12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Troika Media Group TRKA stock increased by 5.7% to $0.72 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million.

Digital Media Solns DMS stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.

CuriosityStream CURI stock moved upwards by 3.52% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.4 million.

The9 NCTY shares increased by 3.37% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $43.3 million.

Wejo Gr WEJO stock rose 3.27% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.2 million.

Audacy AUD shares rose 3.08% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $113.2 million.

Losers

Baosheng Media Group Hldg BAOS shares decreased by 6.9% to $1.22 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.

Clear Channel Outdoor CCO stock declined by 6.55% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $475.2 million.

Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares decreased by 5.75% to $3.12. This security traded at a volume of 2.6 million shares come close, making up 46.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.

IZEA Worldwide IZEA stock declined by 5.0% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $56.2 million.

NextPlay Technologies NXTP shares fell 4.77% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.

Creatd CRTD stock declined by 4.47% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.