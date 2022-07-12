ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2022 8:09 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Canoo GOEV stock increased by 74.3% to $4.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock moved upwards by 13.97% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock rose 11.95% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares rose 6.98% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.
  • Peloton Interactive PTON shares rose 6.5% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
  • Target Hospitality TH shares moved upwards by 5.84% to $9.6. The company's market cap stands at $930.5 million.

Losers

  • VOXX International VOXX shares decreased by 11.1% to $8.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $193.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock decreased by 9.05% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.0 million.
  • Remark Hldgs MARK shares fell 8.7% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million.
  • Gap GPS shares declined by 6.17% to $8.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Regis RGS shares fell 5.84% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $51.4 million.
  • Volcon VLCN stock declined by 5.36% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

