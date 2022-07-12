12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Canoo GOEV stock increased by 74.3% to $4.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock moved upwards by 13.97% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock rose 11.95% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares rose 6.98% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.

Peloton Interactive PTON shares rose 6.5% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.

Target Hospitality TH shares moved upwards by 5.84% to $9.6. The company's market cap stands at $930.5 million.

Losers

VOXX International VOXX shares decreased by 11.1% to $8.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $193.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock decreased by 9.05% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.0 million.

Remark Hldgs MARK shares fell 8.7% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million.

Gap GPS shares declined by 6.17% to $8.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

Regis RGS shares fell 5.84% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $51.4 million.

Volcon VLCN stock declined by 5.36% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 million.

