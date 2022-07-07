ñol

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 7, 2022 5:43 PM | 1 min read

Gainers

  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares moved upwards by 13.9% to $0.61 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
  • MRC Global MRC stock increased by 8.65% to $10.17. The company's market cap stands at $849.0 million.
  • Sentage Holdings SNTG shares increased by 3.5% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
  • LiqTech Intl LIQT stock moved upwards by 3.17% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.
  • Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW stock moved upwards by 3.12% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Vivakor VIVK shares rose 3.12% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.

Losers

  • Orbital Energy Group OEG shares declined by 4.7% to $0.65 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.7 million.
  • Symbotic SYM stock decreased by 4.43% to $16.03. The company's market cap stands at $812.0 million.
  • BEST BEST stock fell 3.94% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $95.7 million.
  • Energy Focus EFOI stock declined by 2.95% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

