10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares moved upwards by 13.9% to $0.61 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

MRC Global MRC stock increased by 8.65% to $10.17. The company's market cap stands at $849.0 million.

Sentage Holdings SNTG shares increased by 3.5% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

LiqTech Intl LIQT stock moved upwards by 3.17% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.

Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW stock moved upwards by 3.12% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Vivakor VIVK shares rose 3.12% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.

Losers

Orbital Energy Group OEG shares declined by 4.7% to $0.65 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.7 million.

Symbotic SYM stock decreased by 4.43% to $16.03. The company's market cap stands at $812.0 million.

BEST BEST stock fell 3.94% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $95.7 million.

Energy Focus EFOI stock declined by 2.95% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

