12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

ComSovereign Holding COMSP shares moved upwards by 18.0% to $5.5 during Wednesday's regular session.

Safe-T Gr SFET shares moved upwards by 13.14% to $0.54. The current volume of 3.6 million shares is 1936.1% of Safe-T Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.

Synchronoss Technologies SNCR stock rose 11.2% to $1.29. As of 13:30 EST, Synchronoss Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 106.2K, which is 48.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $113.9 million.

American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares moved upwards by 9.93% to $0.27. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 170.2% of American Virtual Cloud's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.

Verb Tech VERB stock rose 9.23% to $0.59. Verb Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 389.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 27.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.3 million.

Quanergy Systems QNGY shares increased by 8.56% to $0.42. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 101.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million.

Losers

Cemtrex CETXP stock fell 14.8% to $0.75 during Wednesday's regular session.

Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock declined by 13.57% to $0.58. As of 13:30 EST, Powerbridge Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 7.5 million, which is 83.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.

Stratasys SSYS stock declined by 12.23% to $16.7. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 144.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Usio USIO shares decreased by 11.12% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.0 million.

RingCentral RNG shares declined by 10.86% to $54.67. Trading volume for RingCentral's stock is 1.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 82.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.

Zenvia ZENV shares declined by 9.44% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million.

