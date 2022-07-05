12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Faraday Future FFIE stock increased by 47.9% to $5.25 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Faraday Future's stock is 73.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 2130.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

stock increased by 47.9% to $5.25 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Faraday Future's stock is 73.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 2130.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. Uxin UXIN stock increased by 23.31% to $0.55. The current volume of 5.5 million shares is 270.0% of Uxin's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.5 million.

stock increased by 23.31% to $0.55. The current volume of 5.5 million shares is 270.0% of Uxin's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.5 million. Carvana CVNA stock moved upwards by 18.59% to $25.94. Trading volume for Carvana's stock is 8.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 77.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.

stock moved upwards by 18.59% to $25.94. Trading volume for Carvana's stock is 8.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 77.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. Aterian ATER stock rose 13.76% to $2.48. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.5 million, which is 16.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $171.0 million.

stock rose 13.76% to $2.48. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.5 million, which is 16.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $171.0 million. Tupperware Brands TUP shares moved upwards by 13.22% to $7.59. As of 13:30 EST, Tupperware Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 146.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $347.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 13.22% to $7.59. As of 13:30 EST, Tupperware Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 146.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $347.7 million. The RealReal REAL shares increased by 11.53% to $2.75. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.6 million, which is 78.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.9 million.

Losers

Phoenix Motor PEV stock declined by 21.7% to $3.64 during Tuesday's regular session. Phoenix Motor's stock is trading at a volume of 596.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 8.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.3 million.

stock declined by 21.7% to $3.64 during Tuesday's regular session. Phoenix Motor's stock is trading at a volume of 596.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 8.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.3 million. Volcon VLCN shares fell 15.59% to $1.44. Trading volume for Volcon's stock is 240.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 142.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.

shares fell 15.59% to $1.44. Trading volume for Volcon's stock is 240.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 142.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million. Natuzzi NTZ stock decreased by 14.47% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.6 million.

stock decreased by 14.47% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.6 million. DAVIDsTEA DTEA shares fell 14.21% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million.

shares fell 14.21% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million. Meta Data AIU stock decreased by 13.23% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.

stock decreased by 13.23% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million. BT Brands BTBD stock decreased by 12.88% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.