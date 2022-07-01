12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Faraday Future FFIE stock rose 29.8% to $3.38 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Faraday Future's stock is trading at a volume of 10.3 million, which is 322.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Sonder Holdings SOND stock moved upwards by 19.23% to $1.24. Trading volume for Sonder Holdings's stock is 1.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 162.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $269.4 million.

Shift Technologies SFT stock rose 18.02% to $0.79. The current volume of 9.0 million shares is 332.4% of Shift Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $67.3 million.

2U TWOU shares rose 15.66% to $12.11. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 82.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $933.3 million.

Betterware de Mexico SAB BWMX stock rose 14.12% to $9.86. Betterware de Mexico SAB's stock is trading at a volume of 133.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 220.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $367.9 million.

LightInTheBox Holding LITB shares increased by 13.54% to $1.09. LightInTheBox Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 75.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 100.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.2 million.

Losers

Yoshitsu TKLF stock decreased by 19.5% to $1.36 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 706.5K shares, making up 190.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.3 million.

Kohl's KSS stock declined by 18.27% to $29.17. Kohl's's stock is trading at a volume of 23.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 556.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares declined by 12.25% to $0.77. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 422.9K shares, making up 41.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.

Vuzix VUZI stock fell 10.71% to $6.34. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 834.9K shares, making up 55.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $403.6 million.

Jowell Global JWEL stock declined by 10.69% to $2.34. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 67.2K, which is 132.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.2 million.

Full House Resorts FLL stock declined by 8.72% to $5.55. Full House Resorts's stock is trading at a volume of 892.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 316.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $190.6 million.

