12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock increased by 84.7% to $0.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Akebia Therapeutics AKBA stock moved upwards by 35.91% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $88.0 million.
- Addex Therapeutics ADXN stock increased by 19.12% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock moved upwards by 13.71% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS shares moved upwards by 10.9% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
- Mereo BioPharma Group MREO shares rose 10.71% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.0 million.
Losers
- Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares fell 17.6% to $0.72 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
- Encompass Health EHC stock decreased by 17.04% to $46.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
- Dermata Therapeutics DRMA shares fell 13.83% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Revelation Biosciences REVB shares declined by 11.72% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
- Biophytis BPTS shares decreased by 11.51% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX stock declined by 10.28% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
