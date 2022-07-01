12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock increased by 84.7% to $0.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

Akebia Therapeutics AKBA stock moved upwards by 35.91% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $88.0 million.

Addex Therapeutics ADXN stock increased by 19.12% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock moved upwards by 13.71% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS shares moved upwards by 10.9% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.

Mereo BioPharma Group MREO shares rose 10.71% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.0 million.

Losers

Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares fell 17.6% to $0.72 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.

Encompass Health EHC stock decreased by 17.04% to $46.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.

Dermata Therapeutics DRMA shares fell 13.83% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

Revelation Biosciences REVB shares declined by 11.72% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.

Biophytis BPTS shares decreased by 11.51% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.

Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX stock declined by 10.28% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.

