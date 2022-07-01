ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 1, 2022 8:12 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • BIT Mining BTCM stock increased by 11.3% to $0.69 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.
  • MICT MICT stock moved upwards by 9.0% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $80.3 million.
  • Edgio EGIO stock increased by 7.79% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $545.3 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares rose 6.38% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $191.1 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock rose 5.95% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
  • Verb Tech VERB stock increased by 5.38% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.7 million.

Losers

  • Color Star Technology CSCW stock declined by 8.3% to $0.12 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
  • Micron Technology MU stock declined by 4.76% to $52.65. The company's market cap stands at $58.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Expensify EXFY shares declined by 4.45% to $17.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor TSM stock decreased by 3.98% to $78.5. The company's market cap stands at $407.0 billion.
  • ASML Holding ASML shares declined by 3.87% to $457.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.1 billion.
  • Western Digital WDC stock decreased by 3.64% to $43.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

