12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

BIT Mining BTCM stock increased by 11.3% to $0.69 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.

MICT MICT stock moved upwards by 9.0% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $80.3 million.

Edgio EGIO stock increased by 7.79% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $545.3 million.

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares rose 6.38% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $191.1 million.

American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock rose 5.95% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.

Verb Tech VERB stock increased by 5.38% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.7 million.

Losers

Color Star Technology CSCW stock declined by 8.3% to $0.12 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.

Micron Technology MU stock declined by 4.76% to $52.65. The company's market cap stands at $58.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Expensify EXFY shares declined by 4.45% to $17.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM stock decreased by 3.98% to $78.5. The company's market cap stands at $407.0 billion.

ASML Holding ASML shares declined by 3.87% to $457.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.1 billion.

Western Digital WDC stock decreased by 3.64% to $43.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.